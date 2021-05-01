Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 226,607 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Caterpillar worth $1,487,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.11. 3,953,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,896. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

