Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 559,423 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of NextEra Energy worth $1,028,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. 8,024,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.