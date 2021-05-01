Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 990,065 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Capital One Financial worth $385,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,201. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.