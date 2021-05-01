Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,874 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of BHP Group worth $413,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

BBL traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

