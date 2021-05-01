Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $607,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after acquiring an additional 957,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,321,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,419,000 after acquiring an additional 487,504 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.34. 3,389,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

