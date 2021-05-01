Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 120,968 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Crown Castle International worth $385,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $189.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

