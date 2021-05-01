Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 162,664 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nestlé worth $486,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. 361,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,653. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $122.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average is $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $344.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

