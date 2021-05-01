Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 16,645,664 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 370,315.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,645,664 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 20.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $649,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period.

SPTL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,836. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

