Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 179,417 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 179,417 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Adobe worth $2,851,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.34. 1,950,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.60. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

