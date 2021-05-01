Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 228,566 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of 3M worth $987,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.14. 2,507,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $203.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

