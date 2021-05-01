Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,915,207 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Banco Santander worth $384,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,952,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

