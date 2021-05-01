Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of MercadoLibre worth $332,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $17.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,570.98. The company had a trading volume of 271,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,531.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,587.12. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $570.01 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

