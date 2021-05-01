Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $941,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $865.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $772.68 and a 200-day moving average of $761.81. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

