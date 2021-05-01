Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 201,874 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of American Express worth $2,147,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,810,988 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,466,000 after buying an additional 168,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.35. 2,712,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

