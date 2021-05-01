Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,508,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,029,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

