Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2 Billion Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 135,444 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Netflix worth $1,999,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.