Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $450.05 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of American Tower worth $450,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $283,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.36 on Friday, hitting $254.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,834. The stock has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

