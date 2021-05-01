Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $509.32 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $509,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,451. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

