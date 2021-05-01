Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $556.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $556,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 63,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $337.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,263,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,875,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

