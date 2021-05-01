Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $738.30 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,506,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Morgan Stanley worth $738,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,141,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,338. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.
Morgan Stanley Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
