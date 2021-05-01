Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,822,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 244,081 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $487,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,127. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.