Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $747,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,601,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,463,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

