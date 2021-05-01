Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,036 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Lam Research worth $603,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded down $20.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $620.45. 1,366,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,886. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

