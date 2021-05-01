Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,914 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of AstraZeneca worth $914,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. 15,298,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,013,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

