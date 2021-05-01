Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,338,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,081 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 8.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $636,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,415,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,637,000 after buying an additional 508,535 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,107 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB remained flat at $$31.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,261,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

