Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,043,619 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,967,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043,619 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Infosys worth $336,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 310.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 47.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,475. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.