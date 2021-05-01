Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,234,182 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,070,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234,182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vale worth $661,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $196,270,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $93,010,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,256,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,805,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vale by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $20.12. 36,748,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,214,313. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

