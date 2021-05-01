Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 237,984 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,984 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Pinduoduo worth $505,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,837. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.85. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

