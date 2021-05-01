Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 27,762 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,463,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,762 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 31.15% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $394,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,556,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,537,000 after buying an additional 7,255,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 21,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,316 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 362,984 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 372,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,217,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

EUFN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 1,404,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,300. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $20.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.