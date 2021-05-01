Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 999,956 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,640,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 999,956 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,151,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.74. 7,950,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,803,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.