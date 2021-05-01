Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $993.95 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,801,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $993,946,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,984. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

