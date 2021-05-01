Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Yandex worth $335,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of Yandex stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 1,896,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.