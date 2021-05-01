Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.56. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,033,859 shares trading hands.

FCUUF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a P/E ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

