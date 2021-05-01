Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $121.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.75 million and the highest is $122.74 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $520.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $612.95 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Five9 stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,674,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 80,302 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

