Fivebalance (FBN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 221.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $342,613.53 and $100.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 264.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Fivebalance

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 786,307,347 coins and its circulating supply is 780,507,746 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

