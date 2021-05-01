Flamingo 1-Day Volume Hits $69.33 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market cap of $138.87 million and $69.33 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.