Flamingo (FLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $141.99 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $141.99 million and $108.00 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.71 or 0.01082203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00706022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.30 or 0.99815186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

