Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.61 Million

Analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce $24.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.63 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $20.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $123.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.60 million to $130.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $192.43 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $223.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

