FLIP Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $823,764.49 and approximately $1,362.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.00870774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

