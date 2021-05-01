Flow (FLOW) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $30.68 or 0.00053600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $32.93 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00281658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $616.11 or 0.01076294 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00717717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.85 or 1.00207201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

