FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of FLIDY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

