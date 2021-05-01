Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,200 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 592,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fly Leasing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $515.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. Fly Leasing has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fly Leasing will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

