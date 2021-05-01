FOAM Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.11 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. FOAM has a total market cap of $26.11 million and approximately $238,956.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00070883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.56 or 0.00868115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00065983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00095781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

