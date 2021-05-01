Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.66 Billion

Analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post $32.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.55 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $16.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $132.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.02 billion to $144.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.47 billion to $157.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

