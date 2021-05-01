Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,298 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

