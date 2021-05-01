Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $26.95 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

