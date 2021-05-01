Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Fortive stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

