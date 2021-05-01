Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.07.

FVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

FVI stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

