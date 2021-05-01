Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

