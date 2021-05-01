Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

